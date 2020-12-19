Janjaweed mercenary fighter killed by residents in Libya’s Sirte

The spokesman for the Libyan Army’s Sirte-Jufra Operations Room, Abdelhadi Drah said one mercenary fighter from Sudanese Janjaweed – fighting for Khalifa Haftar – was killed Friday in Sirte by the residents.

Drah told Anadolu Agency that residents in Sirte in central Libya killed the Janjaweed mercenary fighter in Abu Hadi roundabout by shooting him as he attempted to rob a number of houses.

Drah indicated that the pro-Haftar military police personnel had encircled the area of the shooting after the mercenary fighter was killed.

Meanwhile, military reinforcements for Haftar’s forces and his supporting mercenary groups (Russian Wagner, Sudanese Janjaweed and others) continued in Sirte and Jufra despite the UN-brokered ceasefire, which necessitates the departure of all foreign elements, military forces and mercenaries from Sirte and Jufra as well as from the entire country.