HoR Benghazi prepares alternative political roadmap to UNSMIL sponsored LPDF

Libya’s internationally recognized parliament, the House of Representatives (HoR), based in Benghazi, is to prepare an alternative political roadmap to that being worked on by the UNSMIL-brokered Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF).

The 75-member LPDF has issued a roadmap which results in the unification of Libya’s sovereign institutions, a new Government of National Unity (GNU) and general parliamentary and presidential elections on 24 December 2021.

The LPDF has been meeting in person and virtually but has failed to agree on the mechanism for choosing the next GNU. The 75 members of the LPDF were selected by UNSMIL and include members of the Benghazi-based HoR.

Ageela Saleh, the head of the Benghazi HoR, had selected last Monday (14 December) during the HoR session a seven-member committee to prepare this alternative political roadmap. This committee, the eastern-based LANA state news agency reported Friday, had met for its inaugural meeting in Benghazi on Thursday (17 December).

LANA reported that it had met ‘‘to draw a political road map in the event of the failure of the Tunis dialogue sponsored by the United Nations.’’

It must be noted however, that the HoR session in Benghazi last Monday was attended by no more than 20 members, whilst 127 members had attended the unofficial constative session in Ghadames.