Libya and Italy discuss cooperation in the field of security

The Minister of Interior, Fathi Bashagha, on Tuesday, hosted the Italian ambassador to Libya, Giuseppe Buccino to discuss the possibility of joint cooperation between the two countries, along with a number of other issues of common interest.

The meeting touched on several security issues, particularly in relation to the field of training and how best to benefit from Italy’s vast experience in security and police work.

During the meeting, the Italian ambassador confirmed his country’s support for the great efforts of the United Nations in trying to achieve peace and stability in Libya, according to the Ministry of Interior on its official Facebook page.