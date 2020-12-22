LPDF launches legal committee for 2021 general elections

In a virtual meeting of the Libyan political dialogue forum yesterday, special representative Stephanie Williams launched the legal committee charged with the necessary arrangements for the upcoming national elections.

“Allow me first to congratulate you on the formation of this Committee, the Legal Committee, at its first session today. ” Williams opened in an address to the participants. “Which marks the start date of the “Preparatory Phase for a comprehensive path to national elections, and as we are also a few days away from celebrating the Libyan National Day on the 24th of this month. We hope that a spirit of national unity prevails in this meeting.”

The legal committee will comprise of 18 LPDF members and will be charged with keeping relevant government offices such as the House of Representatives (HoR) and High Council of State (HCS) up to date on election-related progress and make appropriate recommendations for the arrangments leading to the election date.

The selected committee will report back to the LPDF members every two weeks with progress reports and advice regarding the necessary legal procedures needed to carry out the elections.

Williams also praised the Government of National Accords’ (GNA) fulfilment of commitment to the High National Election Commission (HNEC) which confirmed that it has received the agreed-upon sum of 50 million Libyan dinars to prepare for the national elections.

At the local level, Williams said, “There is also another excellent sign. Today, municipal elections are taking place in Al-Zawiya Al-Gharbia and Ar-Rajban with a turnaround that seems very encouraging, which we consider confirmation of the strong desire of the Libyans to democratically elect their representatives at the local or national level alike.”

Representative Williams commanded the overall progress being made in the political dialogue forum and urged the members of the legal committee and relevant parties to make all efforts needed to move forward swiftly without dwelling on secondary issues that will only delay the realization of the aspirations of the Libyan people.