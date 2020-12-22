Presidential council denies Serraj’s offer to Haftar

Hassan al-Huni, media advisor to Libya’s Government of National Accord vehemently denied that head of presidential council, Fayez Al-Sarraj ever made an offer to Khalifa Haftar to name a new prime minister as reported by Italian newspaper La República.

Al-Huni in a statement to the Free Libya news channel described the report by the Italian newspaper to be suspicious and inaccurate, calling for the news outlets to investigate the accuracy of is being reported to the public.

“We categorically deny the news that during his visit to Benghazi the Prime Minister of Italy delivered a message from the president of the council conveying his agreement to Haftar naming a new prime minister.”

Earlier this week, the Italian newspaper reported that head of the Government of National Accords (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj in an unannounced visit to Italy, delivered a message to prime minister Conte, expressing his willingness to allow field marshal Khalifa Haftar to name a new prime minister.

The newspaper claimed that the prime minister delivered al-Sarraj’s message to Haftar in his recent visit o Benghazi with the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs for the release of the 18 fishermen held by Haftar’s forces.

Despite the claims made by the Italian publication, no evidence has been presented to back the offer had ever been made.

The Italian government and Haftar’s media office both have yet to comment on the matter.