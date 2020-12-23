ICC team investigating Haftar’s crimes conclude third visit to Libya

The Libyan Foreign Ministry said the team of the ICC appointed by Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda ended the third visit to Libya investigating crimes against civilians, adding that it is committed to Security Council resolution (1970 of 2011) which mandated the ICC to look into Libya situation and that Libyan authorities support ICC work in ending impunity.

The Foreign Ministry added that the ICC team met with the Defense Minister Salah Al-Namroush, Military Prosecutor, forensic experts and Public Prosecution officials in addition to officials from the General Authority of Identifying the Missing and Criminal Investigation Apparatus, discussing many issues, especially mass graves.

The Foreign Ministry explained that the ICC team focused in all of the three visits on mass graves in Tarhouna and documented the testimonies of victims’ families and people displaced from eastern Libya.

Meanwhile, the General Authority of Identifying the Missing said Wednesday it found two new mass graves in Tarhouna, adding that it would announce the number of bodies recovered from them later.