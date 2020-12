The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has confirmed that 11891 illegal immigrants who tried to flee Libya were intercepted or rescued and returned so far this year, compared to 9,225 in 2019.

The IOM said, on Wednesday, that among the returned migrants this year, 811 women and 711 children.

It also explained that 316 migrants have died while 417 others went missing on their journey through the sea in 2020, compared to the death of 270 migrants and the missing of 992 last year.