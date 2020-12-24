Sirte-Jufra Operations Room says ready to repel any attacks by Haftar’s forces

The room said in a statement Wednesday it would repel any attacks that undermine the sacrifices of the young people who died defending the country, reiterating support for dialogue among all Libyans, provided that all mercenaries are withdrawn and all landmines are cleared.

“All civilians are encouraged not to approach the positions of the operations room whiteout prior permissions. This comes amid more fortification and reinforcements by Haftar’s forces around Sirte and Jufra.” The statement reads.

It added that Haftar’s forces had been planting landmines and digging trenches as well as mobilizing forces and heavy weapons, which could point to an April-2019-styled offensive by Haftar.

Since last October, Haftar’s forces received 12 flights laden with mercenaries coming from Syria, according to Volcano of rage Operation.

Haftar’s forces have also carried out live ammunition maneuvers with the participation of aircraft, hence; pointing to preparations for offensives of some sort.