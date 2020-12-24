Trump affirms his country’s support for Libya on its independence day

Outgoing US President Donald Trump offered his congratulations to the head of the Government of National Accord, Fayez al-Sarraj and reiterated his country’s support for Libya in restoring its sovereignty and national unity.

The US president also called for all Libyans to continue on the path to progress and political dialogue as it is the way to establishing peace and a civil state.

According to the spokesperson for the Government of National Accord Mohammed al-Qiblawi, Trump congratulated the Libyan people on Libya’s 69th independence day.

Al-Qiblawi noted that the US president confirmed to the head of the presidential council that sovereignty and national unity are necessary to guarantee stability to face the economic, security and humanitarian challenges in Libya.

He added in his statement that president Trump asserted in his message that the ceasefire agreement signed in October and the ongoing political process brokered by the United Nations are definitive steps towards finally ending the Libyan conflict.

Trump urged the head of the presidential council, members of government and the Libyan people alike to continue working towards a peaceful democratic solution and confirmed the United States’ firm commitment to supporting Libya in restoring its national unity.