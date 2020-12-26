GNA, Haftar exchange prisoners as part of peace deal

The exchange process took place at the Shuwerif area southwest of Libya under the supervision of elders from Zawiyah, Sabratha, and Zintan, in addition to several military commanders.

Spokesman of the Media Centre of The Volcano of Rage Operation Abd al-Malik al-Madani confirmed in statements to The Libya Observer that 18 captives have returned from the GNA forces in exchange for 33 from Haftar’s militias.

He noted that all freed prisoners of Haftar’s militias were from the eastern region, while the GNA captives came from several cities, including Tripoli, Sabratha, Sorman, and Zawia.