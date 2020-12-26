Two more mass graves discovered in Tarhuna

Authorities discovered two new more masses graves in the city of Tarhuna northeast of the country’s capital.

The spokesperson for the General Authority for Research and Identification of Missing Persons, Abdelaziz al-Ja’fari said the two graves were discovered in Mashru’a Alrabet area in Tarhuna, formerly held by forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar.

The number of bodies found in the graves, however, was not specified by the spokesperson.

Nearly 300 bodies were found in mass graves in Tarhuna since the defeat of Haftar’s forces in western Libya.

According to official GNA sources, Haftar’s forces committed war crimes and acts of genocide in Tarhuna and south of tripoli since the start of the war in April 2019 and its ending in June of 2020.