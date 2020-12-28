Tuesday , 29 December 2020
Attorney General's Office discuss cooperation with human rights organizations

28/12/2020 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The Head of the Investigations Bureau at the Attorney General’s Office, Al-Saddiq Al-Soor, on Monday held discussions with representatives of the National Human Rights Commission in Libya and the International Organization for Cooperation and Emergency Aid on aspects of cooperation between all parties concerned.

The meeting also reviewed the present situation of human rights in Libya and methods to improve them and how to successfully create a mechanism to improve joint cooperation in a manner which contributes to strengthening and ensuring the protection and preservation of human rights, along with the rule of law and justice, with an emphasis on the necessity to continue such coordination meetings in this regard.

