Tuesday , 29 December 2020
Home / Normal / UNSMIL welcomes prisoner exchange, calls for full implementation of ceasefire agreement

UNSMIL welcomes prisoner exchange, calls for full implementation of ceasefire agreement

28/12/2020 Libya HeraldSami Zaptia Press Articles

UNSMIL welcomed what it called the ‘‘remarkable success’’ on 25 December of the exchange of prisoners from both the contesting Libyan sides under the supervision of the Joint Military Commission (5+5), and thanks to the good offices of the tribal sheikhs and elders.

It urged both parties to accelerate the full implementation of the comprehensive ceasefire agreement, signed on October 23, 2020 in Geneva, including the exchange of all prisoners.

The 23 October immediate and permanent ceasefire

It will be recalled that the 23 October immediate and permanent ceasefire in all parts of Libya agreed by the 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission (JMC) during talks in Geneva called for:

  1. The withdrawal of all forces from fighting fronts
  2. The withdrawal of all foreign mercenaries and forces from Libya within 90 days from 23 October
  3. The suspension of all training of troops domestically and abroad
  4. The suspension of all international defence agreements
  5. The formation of a Joint Operations Room for a joint police and military force
  6. The identification and categorization of all militias and a mechanism for their reintegration (DDR).
  7. Confidence-building measures by resuming travel between west and east Libya
  8. Ending hate speech
  9. Exchanging prisoners
  10. Reorganizing the Petroleum Facilities Guards (PFG)
  11. Monitoring of the ceasefire
  12. Referring the agreement to the UN Security Council to adopt in a Resolution.
International Relations and CooperationSecurity ForcesSecurity Situation
ArmyExecutive AuthoritiesPrivate Military & Security CompaniesStatesUnited Nations
All

Check Also

Libya, Algeria agree to expand cooperation in producing and distributing electricity, gas

The General Electricity Company of Libya (GECOL) signed Sunday an agreement with Algeria’s Sonelgaz to …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved