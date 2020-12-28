UNSMIL welcomes prisoner exchange, calls for full implementation of ceasefire agreement

UNSMIL welcomed what it called the ‘‘remarkable success’’ on 25 December of the exchange of prisoners from both the contesting Libyan sides under the supervision of the Joint Military Commission (5+5), and thanks to the good offices of the tribal sheikhs and elders.

It urged both parties to accelerate the full implementation of the comprehensive ceasefire agreement, signed on October 23, 2020 in Geneva, including the exchange of all prisoners.

The 23 October immediate and permanent ceasefire

It will be recalled that the 23 October immediate and permanent ceasefire in all parts of Libya agreed by the 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission (JMC) during talks in Geneva called for: