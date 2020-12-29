Libya’s High Council of State to select constitution’s legal committee

The Libyan High Council of State said it would hold a session next Sunday to select the members of the constitutional committee to form the legal framework for the constitutional track in agreement with the House of Representatives in 60 days.

The media office of the High Council of State said the Tuesday session in Tripoli headed by its Head Khalid Al-Mishri discussed the latest political and military developments in Libya as well as amending some internal laws of the Council.

The session was suspended to be resumed next Sunday to select the members of the legal framework committee as per the roadmap agreed on by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum’s participants in Tunisia.