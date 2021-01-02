36 members of LPDF demand immediate removal of mercenaries from Libya

Tuesday , 5 January 2021
02/01/2021 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

36 members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) have demanded that the United Nations, along with the United Nations Security Council should expel all foreign mercenaries and foreign bases from the Libyan territories.

The 36 members called on all influential political players in Libya to work together in reaching agreement on political solutions, calling on the Libyan public to support and encourage the outcomes of the LPDF in order to influence the building of constitutional legitimacy through the outcome of presidential elections, set to take place on December 24, 2021.

