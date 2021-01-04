GNA rejects reopening Sirte-Misrata road before mercenaries’ departure

Baytelmal told reporters that the road between east and west Libya “won’t be reopened before the mercenaries are withdrawn”, adding that the ceasefire agreement points should be implemented, including the mandatory withdrawal of foreign mercenaries and clearance of mines, which will be accepted by the Room’s personnel after receiving maps for the mines’ locations.”

Sirte-Jufra Operations Room has rejected reopening the Sirte-Misrata road many times due to the presence of mercenaries and forces in the region in contradiction with the points of agreement of the ceasefire signed in Geneva last October.

Meanwhile, Hatteen Brigade of the GNA armed forces said earlier that it would be withdrawing its military vehicles and equipment from the coastal road, taking them back to its camps, according to a letter from the commander of the brigade, Omar Atham, sent to 5+5 commission of the GNA.