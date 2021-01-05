LPDF’s Advisory Committee to propose mechanism within two weeks: UNSMIL

The first virtual meeting of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum’s (LPDF) Advisory Committee (AC), composed of 18 LPDF members, convened yesterday, UNSMIL reported. The meeting discussed the AC’s mandate, tasks, expected outcomes, and the timeframe for its work.

Two weeks to produce recommendations for new government selection mechanism

In her opening remarks, UNSMIL Acting head, Stephanie Williams, reiterated that the AC will play an advisory role and will work for a period of two weeks to produce concrete recommendations to address differences that have emerged over the selection mechanism and the nomination procedures of the new unified Libyan interim government, and to build consensus among the LPDF members.

The new unified interim government, the Government of National Unity (GNU) will be tasked with guiding Libya to the 24 December 2021.

To expedite establishment of a unified interim government

“There is now clear support on the part of the international community for peace in Libya,” Williams noted. She urged the participants to seize this opportunity in order to expedite the establishment of a unified executive authority, and to work together in order to fulfil the aspirations of the Libyan people.”

To submit written proposals

UNSMIL requested the members of the Advisory Committee to submit written proposals to be discussed in the next meeting scheduled to be held virtually on Wednesday.

The Legal Committee to prepare constitutional arrangements

On an equally important front, the LPDF Legal Committee (LC) held its third virtual session today during which a number of LC members shared proposals for constitutional arrangements for elections. The proposals presented a range of options to facilitate the implementation of the Roadmap agreed upon by the LPDF in November 2020. UNSMIL’s Electoral Team provided a briefing highlighting the necessary sequencing and time-bound milestones related to constitutional arrangements for holding the national elections on the agreed-upon date of 24 December 2021. The LC agreed to resume its discussions at the end of this week.

The Legal Committee, also composed of 18 members of the LPDF, is tasked with following up on the work of the House of Representatives (HoR) and High Council of State (HCS) in relation to constitutional arrangements, and to provide the two institutions with recommendations in an effort to reach an agreement on a constitutional basis leading to holding the national elections on 24 December 2021.