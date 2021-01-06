20 entities urge electoral commission to end partnership with Libyan Media Institution

The organizations called in a statement Tuesday on the High National Elections Commission to commit to independence and to avoid being linked to any political party or executive authority.

The statement reminded the High National Elections Commission of Legislation No.3 of 2012 that disallows combining political parties and electoral campaigns and working at the electoral commission, let alone the commission’s affiliation with the legislative authority, which prevents it from being tied to political parties and the executive authority.

The media, legal, journalism, and humanitarian organizations rejected the partnership signed last Thursday between the High National Elections Commission’s Head Emad Al-Sayeh and the Head of Libyan Media Institution Mohammed Bayo who is also the head of “State of Libya” political party that was founded in December 2018.

The partnership between the High National Elections Commission and the Libyan Media Institution was signed on December 13, 2020 to help raise awareness of elections and activate the role of media in supporting democracy in Libya.