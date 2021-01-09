Minister of Interior reveals a major operation to eliminate militants and human traffickers

Monday , 11 January 2021
09/01/2021 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The Minister of Interior of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Fathi Bashagha, revealed a large-scale operation to be launched by the security and military authorities to eradicate militants and human traffickers acting contrary to the law in Libya.

Bashagha called on the United States of America to assist in this operation, according to a report in the Associated Press on Friday.

The news agency also added that Bashagha, who is seen as a contender for the position of Prime Minister, expressed his sincere hope that the stabilization of Libya would be a top priority for the new administration of President Joe Biden.

