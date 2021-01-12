Italy’s Defense Minister renews support for technical military agreement with Libya

The Italian Defense Minister, Lorenzo Guerini, has confirmed that his county is working to make the technical military agreement with Libya successful.
Guerini’s remarks came Monday in a meeting in Rome with the deputy head of the Presidential Council, Ahmed Mitig. The two officials also talked about the implementation of the technical military agreement.
Mitig arrived in Rome Monday morning to hold discussions with a number of Italian officials.
He reiterated thanks to the Italian government for the support in military fields, saying forming a joint technical committee between Libya and Italy in military medical support.