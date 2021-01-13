Haftar’s militias threaten Derna residents due to anti Haftar slogans

Haftar’s militias have sent a strong warning to the people of Derna, threatening to burn down their homes if slogans against ‘Operation Dignity’ or personal attacks on the character of Haftar in the form of placards or graffiti were found on the walls of their residence.

A short video was published on social media showing a group of Haftar militias burning the wall of a house in the city which bore anti-Haftar slogans on it. The militias emphasized that it would not hesitate to implement all threats.

Unknown persons previously wrote insulting words against Haftar in the streets of Derna, destroying images of deceased members of Operation Dignity’s militias in Martyrs Square, in the city of Derna.