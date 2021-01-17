New EUBAM Libya head appointed

The EU Border Assistance Mission (EUBAM) in Libya announced last Thursday (14 January) the appointment of Natalina Cea as the new Head of Mission.

She will take up her duties on 1 February 2021 succeeding Vincenzo Tagliaferri, who has been Head of Mission since 1 September 2016.

EUBAM reported that Natalina Cea is an Italian civil servant who has worked at a senior level for more than 20 years, both in Italy – as Director of the International Cooperation and Technical Assistance Office of the Italian Customs Administration – and internationally, leading missions, programs and projects in the civilian security sector, particularly in the field of border management and related security and justice issues.

EUBAM Libya is a civilian Mission under the Common Security and Defence Policy which was launched on 22 May 2013.

It is tasked with contributing to the Libyan authorities’ efforts to disrupt organised criminal networks involved in smuggling of migrants, human trafficking and terrorism.

The mission coordinates and implements projects with international partners in the fields of border management, law enforcement and criminal justice.