Pro-Haftar senior leader admits lawlessness is sweeping through Benghazi

Al-Fessi said Benghazi is witnessing the same wave of violence as in 2012, the time of assassinations, adding that seven people were killed in the last three days in the city: some killed and tossed in the sea and some tossed in under-construction buildings.

Benghazi and most eastern region cities have been seeing lawlessness over the last period, with several killings and kidnappings being reported over the last days.

Al-Fessi is a very prominent tribal leader who is affiliated with Haftar’s forces. He was responsible for killing and displacing many Benghazi residents. He was also a supporter for Haftar’s war on Tripoli.