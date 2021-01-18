Al-Sarraj establishes “Stability Support Apparatus” in Libya’s capital

Al-Sarraj appointed Abdelghani Belgassim, known as “Ghiniwa Al-Kikli” as the Head of the new apparatus, and Ayoub Abu Ras, Hassan Abu Zariba, and Mousa Mahmoud as deputies.

The apparatus will also take part in security operations such as police raids, and apprehensions related to national security in coordination with the relevant authorities. In addition, it will take part in repelling attacks by outlaw gunmen and contain riots in cooperation with cities’ security apparatuses.

Al-Sarraj’s decision was seen as a new episode in the behind-the-scenes conflict with his Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha, who has hopes for becoming the next Prime Minister.

The decision on Monday was very significant as Ghiniwa Al-Kikli and his deputy Ayoub Abu Ras are leaders of very large armed groups in Tripoli, seen by Bashagha as militias that are not going to accept his future security vision, which includes dissolving their armed brigades.