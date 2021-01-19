GNA military commander: Bad intentions surround Haftar forces’ continued build-up

Baytelmal told reporters Tuesday that the Russian aircraft flights are accompanied by flights for Syria’s Cham Wings, which all landed in areas under Haftar’s control, thus clearly showing that Haftar “has no intention to implement the ceasefire and other agreements reached by the 5+5 Joint Military Commission, especially pulling out mercenaries who are still in Sirte and Jufra”.

Baytelmal reiterated their commitment to implement all points of 5+5 Joint Military Commission’s agreements if the other side showed “good faith”, adding that they are also ready to reopen Sirte-Misrata coastal road as a sign of support to the implementation of the agreement.

In the meantime, the Libyan Defense Minister, Salah Al-Namroush, discussed with a number of military commanders at Tripoli’s Mitiga military base the latest developments on the political and field levels, in addition to the formation of a committee to coordinate efforts and follow up on the military situation at the Sirte-Jufra axis.

The meeting was attended by the Chief of General Staff, Mohammed Al-Haddad, the commander of the joint operations room, commander of Tripoli military zone, and commanders of frontlines of Sirte-Jufra operations room, in addition to a number of military leaders who took part in repelling Haftar’s attack on Tripoli.