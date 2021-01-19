HoR-HSC Constitutional Committee meets in Egypt to prepare for constitutional elections

The joint House of Representatives (HoR) and High State Council (HSC) Constitutional Committee started its second meeting today in Egypt’s Hurghada.

UNSMIL reported that the meeting consisted of 10 members each from the two bodies. The joint Constitutional Committee is a creation of the 2014 Libyan Political Agreement (LPA).

The meeting has convened to discuss the constitutional arrangements necessary for holding the planned 24 December 2021 elections.

In her opening remarks via video call, the outgoing Acting Stephanie Williams stressed the necessity of agreeing on the constitutional arrangements, given its importance and connection to the other tracks.

“If you fail to reach an agreement, this will have very negative repercussions on the other tracks including the security and economic situation. Therefore, you have a great responsibility to reach a consensus on the constitutional arrangements.”

UNSMIL stated that it supports and encourages constructive dialogue between the two entities and looks forward to the outcome of the Committee’s deliberations by the 60-day deadline in accordance with Article 4 of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) Roadmap, as reiterated by the Williams in her opening remarks.