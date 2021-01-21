Libyan Amazigh Council calls for boycotting constitution referendum

The statement said the referendum is a hostile action against Libyan Amazigh, who will boycott the referendum and won’t recognize its results.

Libyan Amazigh-speaking areas boycotted the election of the Constitution Drafting Assembly members in February 2014, in protest of the lack of proper representation of Libyan society components.

The Constitutional Committee of the House of Representatives (HoR) and High Council of State (HCS) has approved holding a memorandum for the constitution draft and adopted the voting mechanism of three regions: Tripoli, Cyrenaica and Fezzan; 50+1 votes in every region.

The Constitutional Committee said in a statement after the meeting in Hurghada Tuesday that the agreement on the referendum was based on HoR referendum law (No.6) of 2018 and its amendment (No.1) of 2019, which saw item six of the law, which said the constitution draft needs two thirds of cast votes across Libya and 50+1 in every region, modified into just 50+1 vote in every region.

The Constitutional Committee also agreed on removing item seven of the law, which said the referendum would be void if all of its requirements weren’t met.