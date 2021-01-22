Libya submits candidates for unified executive authority amid interference concerns

Candidates for Libya‘s unified executive authority can announce themselves within a one-week period, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said on Thursday.

“Following the decision of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) to adopt a selection mechanism for a temporary executive authority, through a vote conducted on Jan. 19, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya announced today the commencement of a one-week period for the submission of candidacies for the positions of a three-member Presidency Council and of prime minister, closing on Jan. 28,” the UN mission said in a statement.

UNSMIL will then convene the LPDF in Switzerland for the voting process on February 1, the statement said.

During the LPDF held in November in Tunis, 75 Libyan representatives discussed a political roadmap to achieve stability in war-torn Libya and agreed to hold general elections in December 2021.

Libyan envoys attending UN-backed talks in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Hurghada agreed on Wednesday to hold a constitutional referendum next month, aiming to create a “road map for the referendum and elections.”

Libya has been in turmoil since 2011, when Arab Spring protests against Muammar Gaddafi descended into a civil war which toppled the long-time dictator.

The country’s latest conflict came in April 2019 when self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) leader Khalifa Haftar advanced to capture the capital Tripoli and defeat the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

UN-backed peace talks since October have aimed to establish a ceasefire, which has largely held to date.

UN Secretary general Antonio Guterres in early January wrote a letter to member states asking for “regional blocs” to nominate monitors for the ceasefire and prevent violations to the UN arms embargo.

Guterres on Thursday also called all foreign fighters to leave the country by Saturday per the October ceasefire agreements.