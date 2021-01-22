UNSMIL opens one-week nominations for Libya’s next government – LPDF to vote on nominations in Switzerland from 1 to 5 February

UNSMIL announced yesterday the start of a one-week period for the submission of candidacies for the positions of a three-member Presidency Council and of Prime Minister, closing on 28 January.

This comes following the decision of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) to adopt a selection mechanism for a new temporary interim Libyan government through a vote conducted on 19 January.

UNSMIL also released yesterday technical guidance and related forms (only in Arabic) for the submission of candidacies in accordance with the eligibility criteria adopted by the LPDF in Tunis in mid-November.

In addition, UNSMIL said a verification committee composed of three members of the LPDF will be formed to verify the candidacies submitted in accordance with the relevant requirements and tasked to compile the final lists of candidates for the Presidency Council for each region and for the post of Prime Minister.

Following the end of the nomination period, UNSMIL said it will convene the LPDF in Switzerland for the voting process from 1 to 5 February 2021.