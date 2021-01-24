Interior Ministry’s ‘‘Combatants Inclusion’’ Committee prepares for first training course

The Tripoli-based Interior Ministry’s ‘‘Combatants Inclusion’’ (militia DDR) Committee announced yesterday that its first training course for the government recognized militias is ready to start.

The announcement came yesterday after the Committee met. It aims to reintegrate militias in Interior Ministry security institutions. This reintegration is part of the Security Sector Reform (SSR) prescribed by the 2015 Skhirat Libyan Political Agreement (LPA) and the October 2020 ceasefire agreed by the UNSMIL-brokered 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC)

During the meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Higher Institute for Officers, the preparations made by the Committee to receive the first training course at the Institute on Sunday were discussed, in order to qualify fighters for their integration into the security institution and their involvement in security work.

After the meeting, the attendees toured the institute, which included training grounds, classrooms, and dormitories, to review its facilities to receive trainees.

The revelation did not reveal the number of militiamen that will be trained, what type of training is being offered and for how long. It also did not reveal how many militiamen will be expected to enrol and after qualifying where they will be placed.