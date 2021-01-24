Pro-Haftar Petroleum Facilities Guard shuts Hariga oil port in east Libya

The same force prevented in early January an oil tanker from docking at the port for the same reason, saying the 1000 members under the PFG haven’t been paid by the National Oil Corporation for over a year.

Haftar’s forces reopened oil ports and fields in areas under their control in September 2020 after a blockade that lasted for eight months since January of the same year, inflicting a loss of over 10 billion dollars on the country’s treasury.