A humanitarian organization has announced the death of 17 migrants after their boat sank off the Libyan coast.

The ‘Alarm Phone project’, which is affiliated with the ‘Watch the Med’, said that relatives of the victims confirmed the presence of their loved ones on the boat.

The project stated that 82 migrants were found alive from the same boat, claiming that “they were returned to Libya and detained under difficult conditions after they had survived the horrific drowning accident.”