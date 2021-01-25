40 High Council of State members reject regional quota in sovereign positions

The members called on the UNSMIL, local and international parties to respect the constitutional declaration, its amendments and judicial resolutions, adding that the two delegations were appointed to reach a common vision but not to make final decisions without referring back to the councils and hold official sessions to approve or disapprove agreements.

They also urged the UNSMIL to implement the ceasefire agreement and withdraw foreign mercenaries, open roads, clear mines, and return forcefully-displaced people to their homes.

The members thanked the countries that hosted Libyan dialogues since 2015 for their neutrality.

Relatedly, the Supreme Judiciary Council denounced Sunday “regional quota” approach used in Bouznika dialogues regarding the sovereign positions in Libya, especially those related to the judicial authority being run by certain regions in the country.