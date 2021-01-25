Libyan Tribes hold GNA responsible for violence in Tarhuna

The Supreme Council of Libyan Tribes has issued a statement holding the Government of National Accord responsible for the violence in Tarhuna.

In the statement, the council said that the Government of National Accord was legally responsible for what they called a “deliberate failure” to protect civilians from the chaos, arson, displacement and killings spreading through the city of the Tarhuna.

They also held the United Nations Security Council and the United Nations Support Mission in Libya accountable for the suffering of the Libyan people.

The statement denounced all international interference including the ongoing political process with the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, claiming that foreign interventions have turned Libya into a country filled with, chaos, murder, displacement and poverty.

They concluded by urging all Libyan tribes to implement social reconciliation between the Libyan people and cut off the road to anyone who attempts to spread discord among Libyans.

The Government of National Accord and the United Nations Support Mission in Libya have yet to comment on the accusations.