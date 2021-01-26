Training of first batch of militias by Interior Ministry starts

The first batch of militias started their first training course yesterday at its Higher Officers Institute, the Tripoli Interior Ministry reported yesterday.

The training course for militiamen is part of the Ministry’s Combatant Inclusion Committee’s Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) and Security Sector Reform (SSR) efforts.

Militia DDR and SSR is part of the Security Sector Reform (SSR) prescribed by the 2015 Skhirat Libyan Political Agreement (LPA) and the October 2020 ceasefire agreed by the UNSMIL-brokered 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC).

According to photographs posted by the Ministry, the first training batch involves about 100 militiamen.