Over 1,000 Libyan army personnel complete Turkish army training

A batch of 1,300 Libyan army personnel has completed a combat-focused training engagement under the supervision of the Turkish Armed Forces.

A statement by the Volcano of Rage Operation said the Defence Minister Salah al-Namroush confirmed that the ministry will continue with the training programs planned with its Turkish counterpart, explaining that this comes within the framework of the military-security cooperation memorandum concluded between the two countries.

According to al-Namroush, the training included specialized programs to raise the level of Libyan army personnel to international standards in 18 different programs, including counterterrorism and mine clearance. He confirmed that another 1100 military personnel are still receiving training inside Libya.

Part of the trainees were students from the Tripoli Military College who lost access to studying after Haftar’s UAE-backed drone strike, which targeted their school, the Defence Minister said.

About 1,000 Libyan members from the navy and air force have returned to Libya after finishing their training course in Turkey, while 200 others are still training in various fields inside Turkey, al-Namroush added.