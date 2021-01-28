Tripoli Interior Ministry reports 353 cases of premeditated murder, 242 kidnappings and 2,346 other crimes in 2020

The Tripoli Interior Ministry reported 353 cases of premeditated murder, 242 kidnappings and 2,346 other crimes in 2020. It says the figures are for the whole of Libya.
1-Premeditated murders
In statistics for 13 categories published Tuesday (26 January), the Ministry reported that of the 353 premeditated murder cases there were 475 related arrest.
2-Manslaughter
There were 23 manslaughter cases for which 33 were arrested
3-Attempted murder
It reported there were 48 cases of attempted murder and 29 related arrests.
4-Kidnapping
There were 242 cases of kidnapping for which 317 people were arrested.
5-Forced robbery
It reported 519 cases of forced robbery for which 576 were arrested
6-Alcohol consumption
The Interior Ministry reported 660 cases of alcohol consumption, manufacture and trafficking, for which 949 people were arrested.
7-Robbery from commercial entities
There were cases 107 cases of robbery from shops and those arrested in their possession reached 100.
8-Electricity cable theft
There were 72 cases of electrical cable theft for which 41 people were arrested. The issue of electricity cable theft has become a very emotive one as the General Electricity Company of Libya (GECOL) reports weekly incidents of theft contributing to the countries continuous and crippling power cuts.
There is a general outcry for the security forces and GECOL to do more to deter and bring to justice electricity cable thieves to be made an example of.
9-Car theft
The number of car theft cases was 480 cases and those arrested for them 266.
10-Forgery of papers and official documents
Cases of forgery of papers and official documents were 105 cases with 137 related arrests.
11-Fraud
There were 533 people arrested in 524 fraud cases.
12-Arms industry and trafficking
There were 93 cases of arms industry and trafficking for which 45 people were arrested in connection.
13-Robbery from homes
There were 432 cases of robbery from homes with 440 related arrests.
14-Other crimes
There were another 2,346 ‘‘other’’ criminal cases for which 3,030 people were accused and arrested.