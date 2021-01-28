US diplomat criticizes Russia, Turkey, UAE for intervening in Libya

A leading US diplomat slammed Turkish, Russian and Emirati policy in Libya on Thursday at the United Nations. Richard Mills, the head of the US mission to the UN, said the three states should stop interfering in Libya.

“We call on all external parties, to include Russia, Turkey, and the UAE, to respect Libyan sovereignty and immediately cease all military intervention in Libya,” said Mills, according to a transcript from the US Mission to the United Nations. Mills spoke at a UN Security Council briefing on Libya. The US representative at such events is usually the US ambassador to the United Nations. However, US President Joe Biden’s nominee, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, has yet to be confirmed in the Senate. Libya is embroiled in a civil war between the UN-recognized Government of National Accord and the eastern-based Libyan National Army. The United States recognizes the Government of National Accord and Turkey heavily supports it militarily. Russia and the United Arab Emirates back the Libyan National Army and its leader, Gen. Khalifa Hifter. Turkey has sent military forces to the country, and Russian mercenaries are known to be operating there at the least.