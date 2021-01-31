American Ambassador in Moscow reveals US-Russian cooperation on Libya

The American ambassador to Moscow, John Sullivan, stated that his country is cooperating with Russia on a number of matters, including the present situation in Libya.

The American ambassador explained in a television interview that the cooperation between both sides included talks on Karabakh, Ukraine and Libya, with mention of nuclear disarmament from the Korean Peninsula.

On the issue of Libya, the ambassador said “some time ago, the American ambassador to Libya visited the Russian capital, meeting with experts from the Russian Foreign Ministry in order to discuss the situation in Libya”, stressing that there is steady progress in solving serious problems through political dialogue.