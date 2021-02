The Media Center of the Libyan Army’s Volcano Rage Operation announced on Sunday that 10 bodies recovered from mass graves in Tarhuna were identified.

The center explained that the bodies belong to one family, ‘Jaballah’ family from Tarhuna, who were kidnapped by the Al-Kani militia of Haftar’s forces on December 21, 2019, adding that the 10 victims left behind 10 widowed women and 36 orphaned children.