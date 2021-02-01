Defense Minister urges UK to expand military cooperation with Libya

The Defense Minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) expressed hopes that the UK would expand military cooperation with Libya, especially in training special and anti-terrorism forces, in addition to supporting military medical services with training and equipment.

These remarks came in a meeting with UK ambassador to Libya, Nicholas Hopton and military attaché in Tripoli, where they also discussed the latest security situation and local as well as international developments regarding the Libyan crisis.

Meanwhile, the British ambassador hailed the role of the security and military institutions in exacting peace and stability in western Libya, reiterating the UK’s keenness to support security and stability across the whole.