Misrata International Airport will begin resuming passenger flights to Benina Airport in Benghazi, after a 6-year hiatus.

“Flights at the airport will resume, specifically, next Sunday to Sfax and Istanbul, while the first flight to Benghazi will be on the following Thursday, the airport administration said on Facebook.

The notice indicated that there will be other destinations, including Sebha and Alexandria, but did not specify the timing of these flights.