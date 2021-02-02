Armed Clashes Erupt in Libya’s Sirte

Wednesday , 3 February 2021
02/02/2021 Al-Bawaba Press Articles

Armed clashes broke out Tuesday between rival militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar in the coastal city of Sirte, according to military sources.

Militants from the Tariq bin Ziyad Brigade launched an attack on the main headquarters of Al-Kaniyat Brigade in Sirte, the sources told Anadolu Agency.

The sources noted that large quantities of weapons were transferred to the scene of the clashes.

It remains unclear what was the cause of the clashes and whether there were any casualties in the violence.

