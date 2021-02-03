Russian dubious aircraft continue to land in Libya

The statement said one plane was a Tupolev_154 coming from Moscow to Syria and then from Syria’s Lattakia Airport to eastern Libya, before disappearing from radar near UAE’s Al-Khadim airbase in southern Marj city in the eastern region.

“Tupolev “Tu_154B_2 was also monitored coming to Libya after a flight from Moscow to Syria. It disappeared in Egyptian airspace and then appeared on the radar near Al-Khadim airbase.” The statement reads.

It added that since the signing of the ceasefire agreement last October, 22 Cham Wings flights have been depicted coming from Syria to Benghazi or Marj cities in eastern Libya bringing mercenaries from Syria to fight for Khalifa Haftar’s forces.