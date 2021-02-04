Seven Syrian mercenaries loyal to Russia killed in Libya explosion

Friday , 5 February 2021
04/02/2021 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said seven Syrian mercenaries recruited by Russian Wagner Group and sent to Libya to secure oil facilities were killed in a mine explosion that blasted their vehicle.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said ome of the Syrians was from As-Suwayda and the rest from Homs, adding that this was the first time Wagner Group mercenaries, whom Russia continues to send to Libya, get killed.

In late January, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Syrian mercenaries under Russian Wagner Group were still in Libya after the ceasefire agreement, adding that Wagner was continuing to recruit more Syrians to send them to Libya.

