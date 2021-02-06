5+5 JMC calls on UNSC to oblige members to remove mercenaries and foreign fighters from Libya, demining to start from 10 February

Meeting for a seventh round at its permanent base in Sirte from 4-7 February, the 5+5 Joint Military Commission called on the UN Security Council to follow up on the Berlin conference outcomes by obliging member states to withdraw foreign mercenaries and fighters immediately from Libya.

The JMC also announced the actual start of demining and removal of remnants of war from 10th February in preparation for the opening of the coastal road.

The Commission also announced that its Sub-Committee for the Clearance of Lines of Contact would begin repositioning troops after the completion of the demining operation in the designated area, relating to the reopening of the coastal road.

It also reported that it had discussed with UNSMIL the practical steps and parameters of the work of international observers to be sent to Libya to observe the 23 October ceasefire.

5+5 JMC led to formation of GNU

The JMC said that it appreciated “the field commanders’ full commitment to the ceasefire that was reached on October 23, 2020, which created the appropriate conditions and atmosphere for further release of detainees and the production of a serious political process that led to the formation of a Presidential Council and the designation of the head of a Government of National Unity.”