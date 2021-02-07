Haftar welcomes the formation of a new executive authority

Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar welcomed the outcome of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum’s run-off vote in Geneva and the appointment of a new executive authority to lead the country in the period preceding to the national elections.

In a statement delivered by Haftar’s spokesperson Ahmed Al-Mismari, the military leader congratulated the winners of the LPDF vote in Switzerland and called the people selected as ‘national figures’

He also expressed their party’s hope that the newly appointed leaders will work to provide services and prepare the country to hold the national elections as stipulated in the LPDF roadmap in Tunis.

The outcome of the vote by members of the LPDF was welcomed by international bodies of governance such as the Arab League, US, UK, France, Germany, Italy and others.

The Libyan House of Representatives is expected to approve the newly selected executive authority in 21 days in keeping with the established LPDF roadmap in Tunis.

If approval is not reached, the decision will go to the members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.