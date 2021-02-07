Parliament in the process of convening to hold a vote of confidence in the new authority

Speaker for Tripoli-based House of Representatives Asaad Al-Shartaa confirmed that members of the parliament are in the process of convening a full quorum session to conduct a confidence vote in the newly elected executive authority.

He stressed that intense preparations are underway to gather the parliament in full, including MPs boycotting parliamentary sessions to perform their legislative duties.

He added that members of the parliament should understand and respect the importance of adhering to what was agreed upon in terms of priorities, designated election dates and constitutional entitlement.

He reiterated once again the importance of elected officials performing their duties to the fullest in resolving pressing matters on the economical, political and social front for the sake of Libyans everywhere.

The Tripoli-based House of Representatives welcomed the outcome of the LPDF vote in geneva and expressed satisfaction in the public figures who were chosen to lead Libya in the period leading to the elections in December this year.

The Libyan House of Representatives is expected to approve the newly selected executive authority in 21 days in keeping with the established LPDF roadmap in Tunis.

If approval is not reached, the decision will go to the members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.