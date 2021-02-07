Sudan rebel leader claims his forces were on Libyan soil but not now

Monday , 8 February 2021
07/02/2021 The Libya Observer Press Articles

The Head of Sudan Liberation Movement, (SLA), Minni Arko Minnawi, has admitted that his forces were present on Libyan soil, claiming that they did not participate in any military action on the part of any side in the country.

In a press conference on Saturday in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, he said that during the war in Sudan, some of his forces fled across the Libyan border to escape from government forces.

He also denied the presence of any SLA members at this time.

His claim came a day after an official United Nations (UN) report on Friday, which revealed that there were armed groups of Sudanese forces found in eastern Libya, under the direct control of warlord, Khalifa Haftar.

International Relations and CooperationSecurity Situation
Armed Non-state ActorsArmyStates
