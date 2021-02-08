Jan Kubis assumes his role as UNSMIL head

Jan Kubis officially began his duties today as the UN Secretary-General’s envoy to Libya and head of UNSMIL.

Yesterday, he spoke first to outgoing Presidency Council head and prime minister, Faiez Serraj, and then to Serraj’s Foreign Minister, Mohamed Siala.

Kubis had been present in Geneva over the weekend during the selection by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) of the country’s new Government of National Unity (GNU). He had been introduced to the LPDF by outgoing Acting UNSMIL head Stephanie Williams.