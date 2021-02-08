Tuesday , 9 February 2021
Home / Normal / Jan Kubis assumes his role as UNSMIL head

Jan Kubis assumes his role as UNSMIL head

08/02/2021 Libya HeraldSami Zaptia Press Articles

Jan Kubis officially began his duties today as the UN Secretary-General’s envoy to Libya and head of UNSMIL.

Yesterday, he spoke first to outgoing Presidency Council head and prime minister, Faiez Serraj, and then to Serraj’s Foreign Minister, Mohamed Siala.

Kubis had been present in Geneva over the weekend during the selection by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) of the country’s new Government of National Unity (GNU). He had been introduced to the LPDF by outgoing Acting UNSMIL head Stephanie Williams.

International Relations and Cooperation
United Nations
All

Check Also

Libya’s surprise election is bad news for meddling powers

A strange thing happened on Friday outside Geneva, not a city you would nowadays associate with …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved